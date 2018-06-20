Noble Group paves way for debt deal as Goldilocks backs plan

An employee is reflected on the wall as she walks past a signage of Noble Resources, a Noble Group subsidiary, at their premises in Singapore in this March 6, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Embattled commodity trader Noble Group Ltd reached a deal with dissident shareholder Goldilocks Investment Co over its planned US$3.5 billion (RM14 billion) debt restructuring, agreeing to boost the holding in the new company that stock investors stand to get. The shares surged.

Existing shareholders will now receive 20 percent of the revised company, up from 15 per cent, according to an exchange statement today. In addition, the two parties will drop all claims against one another, with Noble Group paying Goldilocks as much as US$5 million to its cover legal costs.

The deal marks a breakthrough after months of increasingly bitter public sparring between Noble Group and Goldilocks, and it paves the way for a restructuring that will see control handed to senior creditors. Goldilocks has given its irrevocable support to the revised agreement, which already has the backing of founder Richard Elman. Noble and Goldilocks will form a partnership to explore opportunities in the Middle East, according to the statement.

“This absolutely clears the biggest hurdle to the debt restructuring,” Stan Manoukian, founder of California-based Independent Credit Research LLC, said by phone. “The threat of liquidation is no longer on the agenda. If Goldilocks had not played ball, the value of equity would be zero in a liquidation scenario. We expect the bonds to be worth more than where they are trading now.”

To get the deal over the line, Brough needs approvals from shareholders as well as creditors, of which about 85 per cent are backing the plan. The company is working on a circular to send to stock holders, before a special general meeting that’s yet to be scheduled.

Getting sweeter

The restructuring agreement has been altered before. Earlier this year, Noble Group sweetened the deal for shareholders by revising the original plan, offering them the 15 per cent holding, up from 10 percent. Under the latest deal, Goldilocks will get to nominate a director to the board.

Noble Group’s shares, which had been suspended ahead of the announcement, surged. The stock rallied as much as 57 per cent to 8.5 Singapore cents and traded at 8 cents at 9.29am in Singapore. The shares remain 60 per cent lower this year.

“By reaching agreement with Goldilocks, the company is now able to move into the final stages of its restructuring,” Chairman Paul Brough said. “The strategic partnership agreement announced today will create real opportunities for New Noble in the Middle East.”

Years of crisis

The remaining equity in the new company is being split between senior creditors and management. Under the latest deal, senior creditors stand to receive 70 per cent of the trader, while management’s share will be 10 per cent.

Noble Group has been in crisis for years after billions in losses, defaulting on its debt, and allegations of improper accounting, which it has rejected. After a string of asset sales, the company has been reduced to a rump business focused on Asia, plus a handful of other assets including an alumina refinery.

“Obstacles to the completion of the restructuring are probably getting removed,” said Neel Gopalakrishnan, senior credit strategist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. “But the key question is still whether, post restructuring, the company will be able to turn around operations for creditors to recover value.” — Bloomberg