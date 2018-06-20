Boy donates eight months' savings to Tabung Harapan

Instead of buying the drum set of his dreams, Ervin Devadason (second from right) chose to donate his savings over the past eight months to Tabung Harapan Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Ervin Devadason had been saving his pocket money over the past eight months to buy the drum set of his dreams.

But the primary school student chose to donate all eight months' worth of his savings today to Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM).

“During and after the elections, I followed the news closely and saw that Malaysia needed help, so I decided to donate whatever I have as my part to contribute.

“I have been saving up about eight months and I was planning to buy a drum set with the money,” said Devadason, who just turned 12 years old last Thursday.

