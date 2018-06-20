Dr M says Pakatan honeymoon won’t last forever

Mahathir said the ruling coalition would not be able to ride indefinitely on the 'Tun Mahathir' factor that was credited with the unlikely victory over Barisan Nasional in the general election. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Pakatan Harapan must prepare for a time when it will no longer enjoy the current level of overwhelming public support, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister was equally realistic about his own popularity, saying that being in power inevitably meant that the public would eventually grow weary of him.

In an interview with Hong Kong news outlet South China Morning Post, he said the ruling coalition would not be able to ride indefinitely on the “Tun Mahathir” factor that was credited with the unlikely victory over Barisan Nasional in the general election.

“I can’t always be popular. One day I will become unpopular because when you are in the government, you have to do unpopular things. So that (my popularity) is not something permanent,” he said.

“But at the moment, of course, by comparison with my (previous) period and Najib’s period, they prefer the life that they led during my time.”

Since winning the general election, Dr Mahathir’s image has undergone a renaissance as Malaysians overlooked his time as the country’s fourth prime minister, which included the sacking and vilification of nemesis-turned-ally Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Following his swearing-in as prime minister, Dr Mahathir had also joked about the “dictator” label that was previously applied to him.

Once considered an authoritarian, Dr Mahathir’s administration is currently seen as reformist, having pledged to free the country from many of the oppressive security laws that he had once used to quell dissent.