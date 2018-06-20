Queen E award winner joins DAP to further fight for refugee rights

Heidy Quah (left) submits her DAP membership form in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysia’s sole recipient of the Queens Young Leaders Awards entered DAP today, saying she hoped to use the platform for her cause of championing education rights for refugees in Malaysia.

Heidy Quah, 23, who is behind the Refuge For The Refugees (RFTR) organisation, added that she was joining politics to pursue her ambition of influencing policy decisions and legislation that affect refugees.

“We need to look at the issues on the ground to give equal opportunities to the refugees to receive education.

“There are over 40,000 refugees under the age of 18 years old, who do not have access to education. We would like to look into how we can integrate them with the locals,” she told a press conference after she submitted her membership application at the new DAP Segambut office, here.

