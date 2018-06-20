New in theatres: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ ‘Boundaries,’ ‘Damsel'

Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) race to save themselves and their dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — It seems that only comedy dramas scheduled for release alongside Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in North America this week as theatres welcome R-rated escapades Boundaries, Damsel and Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town on June 22, 2018.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Dinosaur trainer Owen and former park manager Claire head back to Isla Nublar on a rescue mission.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard (both Jurassic World), Justice Smith (The Get Down), Daniella Pineda (The Originals) and Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz) and directed by JA Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls).

US release date — June 22; Japan — July 13; International — since June 6, largely avoiding clash with Fifa World Cup

Boundaries

Laura reluctantly agrees to drive her unwelcome, pot-dealing father across the country, with her teenage son along for the ride.

Starring Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Christopher Plummer (Beginners) and Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls) and directed by Shana Feste (The Greatest).

US release date: June 22

Damsel

Wild West pioneer Samuel Alabaster travels to ask for the love of his life’s hand in marriage, but things do not always go according to plan.

Starring Robert Pattinson (Good Time, Twilight) and Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Jane Eyre) and directed by David Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) and Nathan Zellner (feature-length debut).

US release date: June 22

Izzy Gets the F**k Across Town

Izzy attempts to get to an engagement party for her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend in order to break up the happy couple before it’s too late — if it’s not already too late.

Starring Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire, Blade Runner 2049), Carrie Coon (Fargo), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Almost Friends) and directed by Christian Papierniak (feature length debut).

US release date: June 22. — AFP-Relaxnews