Amirudin clocks in as Selangor MB

Amirudin clocks in for work at the Mentri Besar office this morning. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 20 — Amirudin Shari started his official duty as the new Mentri Besar of Selangor today.

He arrived at the state secretariat building at 7.50am before clocking in at the Mentri Besar office at 8.01am.

On arrival, Amirudin who is also Sungai Tua state assemblyman, was greeted by state executive councillors and heads of departments including State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.

Amirudin then held discussions with some executive council members in his office and will later attend briefings by senior state officials.

Amirudin has been scheduled to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad later this afternoon.

Yesterday, Amirudin, 38, was sworn in as Selangor Mentri Besar before the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

He succeeds Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who has been appointed as the Minister of Economic Affairs in the federal government.

Prior to this, Amirudin was the State Empowerment of the Young Generation & Sports, Entrepreneur Development, and Rural and Traditional Village Development Committee chairman.— Bernama