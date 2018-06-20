Baby joy for Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall

Though she is 17th in line to the throne, 37-year-old Zara Tindall (left) has no title and does not carry out royal duties. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 20 — Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

Her second child, born on Monday in Stroud, southwest England, weighed nine pounds and three ounces (4.17 kilogrammes).

The as-yet unnamed new arrival is 19th in line to the British throne.

Tindall, the daughter of the monarch’s only daughter Princess Anne, suffered a miscarriage in December 2016.

Tindall is an equestrian who won the 2006 eventing world championships and a silver medal for Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

Though she is 17th in line to the throne, the 37-year-old has no title and does not carry out royal duties.

Mike Tindall, 39, is a former England rugby captain who was in the 2003 World Cup-winning squad. The couple married in Edinburgh in 2011.

Their first child, daughter Mia, was born in January 2014.

“Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on June 18, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth, her husband Prince Philip, Anne, her first husband Mark Phillips, and Tindall’s parents “have been informed and are delighted with the news”.

“The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course,” the palace said.

This baby is Anne’s fourth grandchild and the seventh great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who turned 97 on June 10.

The sixth was Prince Louis of Cambridge, the son of Tindall’s cousin Prince William and his wife Kate, who was born on April 23.

A heavily-pregnant Tindall was seen looking somewhat bemused by US bishop Michael Curry’s theatrical, lengthy sermon at the wedding last month of William’s brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Those ahead of the new baby in the order of succession are all descended from Queen Elizabeth.

Those immediately below are descended from the monarch’s late sister Princess Margaret, then from the sovereign’s uncles and aunts, followed by the Norwegian royal family. — AFP