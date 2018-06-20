Nicaraguan security forces move on opposition bastion

A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon against police during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya, Nicaragua June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

MANAGUA, July 20 — Nicaraguan police and pro-government paramilitaries moved to reassert control over the city of Masaya by force yesterday after residents of the opposition bastion declared themselves in rebellion against President Daniel Ortega.

Bursts of gun fire resounded in three neighborhoods, including the main entrance to the city, where government forces have gained control, the head of the Nicaraguan Human Rights Association Alvaro Leiva said.

At least eight people were reported to have been injured since the operation began in the early hours, he told independent news station 100% Noticias.

“We are sending an S.O.S, for them to stop their attack and their terror,” he said.

Leiva said residents were resisting “within the scope of their possibilities” but were under “disproportionate” attack by the security forces.

The pro-Ortega forces used tractors and tow trucks brought in from Managua, 30 kilometers (20 miles) away, to clear barricades from the main road leading to the city.

The auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Baez, appealed to the government to back off.

“Stop the attack on Masaya. Respect the life of the population,” he tweeted.

The country’s Roman Catholic bishops have attempted to mediate the crisis, which has claimed the lives of 180 people since anti-government protests began in April.

But the latest attempt collapsed on Monday, with the bishops and opposition accusing the government of failing to act on a promise to allow international organizations to investigate the violence.

Masaya, once a bastion of Ortega’s Sandinista revolution, has been a focal point of protests aimed at forcing him out of office.

A onetime leftist guerrilla, Ortega led the country from 1979 to 1990 and then returned to the presidency in 2007. — AFP