Asian markets rebound on bargain-hunting, shrug off trade war threats

A man looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house through a window in Shanghai, China June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, June 20 — Stocks in Asia rebounded from recent losses today as investors sought bargains, a day after the spectre of a US-China trade war drove down bond yields, and share and commodity prices.

The improved risk appetite pushed the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes higher to 2.9004 per cent compared with its US close of 2.893 per cent yesterday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.5535 per cent compared with a US close of 2.545 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 per cent, and Australian stocks were 0.8 per cent higher.

S&P 500 futures edged slightly higher, rising 0.05 per cent after Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower yesterday.

Trade tensions between the US and China showed few signs of easing after a White House trade adviser said yesterday that China has underestimated the US president's resolve to impose more tariffs.

Washington threatened on Monday to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion (RM800 billion) of Chinese goods after Beijing decided to raise tariffs on US$50 billion in US goods, in response to similar tariffs on Chinese goods announced Friday.

The US dollar was mostly flat against the yen, rising 0.03 per cent against to 110.07, still some distance from its high this year of 113.38 on January 8.

The euro was down a hair at US$1.1584, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was less than 0.1 per cent lower at 95.021.

US crude rose 0.4 per cent to US$65.34 a barrel. But ANZ analysts said in a note that rising trade tensions and disagreement within the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which meets on Friday, are likely to weigh on oil prices today.

Iran said yesterday that Opec was unlikely to reach a deal on oil output this week.

Gold was mostly flat after falling near six-month lows Tuesday on a strong dollar. Spot gold was traded at US$1273.73 per ounce. — Reuters