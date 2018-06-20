Clare Waight Keller tribute to Hubert de Givenchy with haute couture show

The Givenchy haute couture show takes its name from Hôtel de Caraman, to which Hubert de Givenchy moved his ateliers and couture house in 1959. — Givenchy/Instagram image

PARIS, June 20 — The British fashion designer, Clare Waight Keller — Givenchy creative director as of March 2017 — will pay homage to the fashion house's founder, Hubert de Givenchy, during Paris Haute Couture Week, July 1-5.

Givenchy has a very special fashion show in store for July 1 — the opening day of the French capital's fashion week for fall/winter 2018-2019 haute couture collections — with an homage celebrating its history and heritage.

Clare Waight Keller will pay tribute to the life and work of the master fashion designer, Hubert de Givenchy, who died March 10, with a collection dedicated to the expertise, the iconic designs and the legacy of the fashion house's founder.

Givenchy hinted at the theme of its upcoming haute couture show on Instagram. The show's title, “Caraman,” references the 19th-century townhouse to which Hubert de Givenchy moved his ateliers and couture house from 1959, and where he notably showed collections. The fashion house also shared a picture of a dress designed by Hubert de Givenchy in 1960, titled “Audacieuse,” which could feature among the creations shown or celebrated, July 1.

Shows listed for the opening day of Paris Haute Couture Week include Adeline André, Christophe Josse and Azzaro Couture, with Givenchy scheduled at the end of the day. — Reuters