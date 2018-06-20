Canada ‘troubled’ by US separation of migrant families

People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, July 20 — Canada said yesterday it was “troubled” by the US practice of separating immigrant children from parents detained after crossing the US-Mexico border, warning that it could put the US’s safe haven status at risk.

“I think all Canadians are troubled by images coming out of the United States,” Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen told parliament. “The lives of children are very, very precious and their security and their well-being has to be foremost in our minds.”

He added that Ottawa is “monitoring the United States domestic asylum policy to make sure that any changes in their asylum system continue to meet their designation as a safe third country.”

The safe third country agreement between Canada and the United States requires refugee claimants to request asylum in the first safe country they arrive in — for example, asylum seekers cannot transit the US and make a claim in Canada.

The Trump administration, however, is facing a growing outcry at home and abroad over the separations, the product of a “zero-tolerance” policy on undocumented migrants.

US officials say more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents or guardians since early May, when the policy was announced.

Lawmakers who visited minors in detention described wailing children behind chain-link fences, with no idea when they will see their parents again. — AFP