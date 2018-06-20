Herbal Essences and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew collaborate on haircare

Argan oil of Morocco shampoo — Picture courtesy of Herbal Essences

LONDON, June 20 — Herbal Essences is known for its floral-inspired concoctions, but the haircare brand is taking things a step further with its latest collaboration.

The Procter & Gamble-owned brand has joined forces with the UK's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, applying the organisation's world class expertise in botanical science to its “Bio:renew” haircare products.

Featuring “Bio:renew” technology and active antioxidants designed to help fight environmental factors such as water impurities, Herbal Essence's range includes botanicals verified by scientists from Kew, which is home to the largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections in the world.

“Our work is authenticating the botanical ingredients that are in Herbal Essences shampoos, which means that they have been endorsed by Kew scientists,” explained Professor Monique Simmonds, Deputy Director of Science for the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in a statement.

“This is all about beauty rooted in plant science,” added Lynn Hicks, Herbal Essences North America Brand Manager. “It speaks to our commitment to deliver beautiful hair with the help of Kew's knowledge of natural ingredients.”

Herbal Essences is not the only major brand doubling down on plant-based hair care; back in December, L'Oreal launched Botanea, a vegan hair colour line with a 100 per cent plant-based formula. — AFP-Relaxnews