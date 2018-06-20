Volvo aims to use 25pc recycled plastic in cars from 2025

Volvo unveiled a special version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV integrating various recycled materials. — Picture courtesy of Volvo

GOTHENBURG, June 19 — Volvo is aiming to ensure that from 2025, at least 25 per cent of the plastic used in each of its new cars comes from recycled materials.

To demonstrate that its latest ambition is attainable, Volvo revealed a special version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV. This special version may look identical to the existing model, but here, several of the vehicle's plastic components have been replaced with equivalents containing recycled materials.

In a bid to minimise its environmental footprint, the interior of this special version features a tunnel console made from renewable fibres and plastics from discarded fishing nets and maritime ropes. The seats and carpet contain PET (polyethylene terephthalate) fibres from plastic bottles.

Volvo also wants to raise awareness among auto industry suppliers, encouraging them to develop next-generation components that are as sustainable as possible, especially by integrating more recycled plastics.

The vehicle manufacturer is committed to electrifying all new Volvo cars launched after 2019, with a first fully electric model — likely a compact car — expected in 2019. In the longer term, Volo hopes to have fully electric cars make up 50 per cent of its global sales by 2025. — AFP-Relaxnews