Israel, Hamas and the UN General Assembly

JUNE 20 — Last week the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted yet another resolution condemning Israel.

This time it was for her use of excessive force against Palestinian protesters, in the wake of the recent violence along the Gaza border.

This isn’t, of course, the first time the UNGA blamed Israel; the Assembly’s Emergency Sessions seem to convene primarily with regards to events in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

This resolution reflects an overall consensus that Israel should have taken greater precaution in dealing with the protesters and the rioting. There is the impression that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had little concern for civilian lives.

What stands out this time, though, is the fact that the United States tried to insert a clause into the resolution which would’ve held Hamas responsible for the violence, too.

But that clause was rejected. Although 62 countries voted in favour of including an amendment into the resolution condemning Hamas. 58 countries were against. Although this was a majority, the amendment failed because a two-thirds majority is required for the amendment to pass.

While the amendment failed to pass, the fact that a simple majority was achieved suggests that the world recognises Hamas’ partial responsibility for the violence.

In spite of this, world opinion remained firmly aligned against the IDF whom the Assembly accused of using excessive force against the Palestinians. While nobody enjoys seeing lives taken, there are some who question this charge laid against the IDF.

Whatever the debate, last week’s resolution showed that — amendment or not — the world continues to hold Israel fully responsible for the violence along the Gaza border. While I certainly do not hold that Israel couldn’t have improved their handling of the situation, I am of the view that if Palestinian lives are the central concern, then Hamas leaders should be firmly reproached for initiating such a protest in which violence and death are almost certain.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict will not end if Israel is painted to be Public Enemy #1; it can only be resolved if both Israeli and Palestinian leaders agree to meet, make compromises and take firm steps towards peace.

Last week’s resolution will only be of lasting value if it leads to peaceful resolutions by these two warring states. Judging from previous UNGA resolutions, this is not likely.

