Teen says heard loud honk moments before Karak bus crash

An express bus ferrying 42 people crashed into a road divider near the Karak HIghway earlier today, leaving one dead and two seriously injured. — Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — "I was sleeping, but the loud honk of the bus woke me up, and then the bus overturned,” ’ said Megat Mohd Hakimi Megat Laiman, one of the passengers in the Shah Alam- bound bus which crashed at Km 33.3 of the Karak Expressway today.

Megat Mohd Hakimi, 13, who is the son of the victim killed in the crash, said he and other family members boarded the express bus in Jengka, Pahang, to return home to Klang, Selangor.

“I, together with my mother, father and an 11-year-old brother, boarded the bus in Jengka at 1.30 pm. The road was congested,” he told Bernama at the scene.

He sustained minor bodily injuries.

It is learnt that when interviewed by Bernama, Megat Mohd Hakimi, has yet to be informed that his mother, Emylia Mohd Zaki, 35, died in the crash.

10 passengers in the bus were injured in the crash which occured at 6.30 pm.

The bus, with 40 passengers and a driver, was believed to have gone out of control before it hit the road divider and overturned.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Management Branch chief, Alimaddia Bukri said the remaining 30 passengers and the driver were not injured.

All the victims were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Selayang Hospital for treatment

Meanwhile, Megat Mohd Hakimi's father, Megat Laiman was still in shock when approached by reporters at the Selayang Hospital tonight.

“I am at a loss for words my feet hurt badly,” said the 40-year-old man. — Bernama