Cionek own-goal gives Senegal 1-0 halftime lead over Poles

Senegal players celebrate after Poland’s Thiago Cionek scored an own goal and the first goal for Senegal during their Group H match at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Moscow June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 19 — Senegal led Poland 1-0 at halftime in the Group H opening match in Moscow today after defender Thiago Cionek deflected a poor Idrissa Gueye shot past Wojciech Szczesny after 38 minutes.

The error summed up a first half in which neither side had been able to find the composure to seriously threaten either keeper.

Group favourites Poland have failed to score in five previous World Cup openers. Senegal have appeared only once at the finals, beating defending champions France 1-0 in their 2002 opening match before going on to reach the quarter-finals. — Reuters