Man remanded seven days over stabbing of three-year-old niece

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A man, believed to have stabbed his three-year-old niece 30 times at the family’s residence in Taman Kepong here yesterday, is in remand for seven days to facilitate investigations.

Sentul district police chief ACP R. Munusamy when contacted said the 21-year-old suspect would be in remand until Sunday.

He said the suspect tested negative for drugs.

“We will now conduct blood and toxicology tests on the suspect,” he said.

Yesterday, the body of the child, allegedly stabbed by her uncle, was found wrapped in a white blanket by her grandmother in the kitchen of the double-storey terrace house. — Bernama