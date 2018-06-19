Ku Li: Time for Umno leaders to take collective responsibility to renew party

Tengku Razaleigh said the move will be well accepted by Umno’s rank and file. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said Umno leaders must take a collective responsibility for the party’s devastating defeat in the 14th general election (GE14) if it wishes to renew itself.

The Gua Musang division chief and candidate for the party president said the move will be well accepted by Umno’s rank and file.

“If the leaders can accept collective responsibility, it would mean we can clean up the party faster, its integrity returned and Umno can then be renewed properly,” he said during an interview with Astro Awani today.

Tengku Razaleigh said in the past the coalition won general elections because of the strong support from Malaysians of all races.

“Those days, we could command up to two-thirds of the seats in Parliament and the state assemblies. But lately, things have changed, perhaps because of education, which has made Malaysians ponder what their future holds.

“Their education is good; hence, they can decide on what their future should be. So with BN’s loss in GE14, many had seen it coming due to various factors. But it was still shocking to many, especially those who are used to victory,” he said.