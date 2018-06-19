Michael Jackson musical to premiere on Broadway in 2020

The musical will be the first of its kind focused on the life of the King of Pop. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 19 — The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage have announced they’re developing a stage musical based on the life of Michael Jackson that is expected to land on Broadway in 2020.

American playwright Lynn Nottage will write the book for the show, whose music will be made up of some of the artist’s best-loved songs. Nottage is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, most recently having taken the honor in 2017 for her play Sweat, about residents of the poverty-stricken town of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Directing and choreographing the show will be Christopher Wheeldon, who won a Best Choreography Tony Award for his stage adaptation of the film An American in Paris.



The musical will be the first of its kind focused on the life of the King of Pop, although Jackson has already served as the inspiration for several stage shows. Among them, Cirque du Soleil created two shows in his honor, “Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour” and “Michael Jackson: One.” — AFP-Relaxnews