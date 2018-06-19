Amanah’s Mujahid confirms being listed for Cabinet post

Mujahid said he is ready to serve in any capacity. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

GEORGE TOWN, June 19 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice president Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa today confirmed that his name has been listed in Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet.

“I am ready to serve in any Cabinet capacity. I consider it a great honour to serve the country,” he told reporters after attending Penang Head of State Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas’ Aidilfitri open house here today.

Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet currently consists of 13 ministers while a number of important portfolios such as Foreign Ministry have not been filled.

The prime minister is expected to name the rest of his ministers before the parliamentary sitting on July 16.

Meanwhile, Mujahid who is also Parit Buntar member of parliament dismissed the suggestion that he would be appointed as foreign minister.

The 13 ministers include PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The rest are Titiwangsa MP Rina Mohd Harun, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin, DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke, DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo, DAP vice chairman M Kulasegaran, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub and Amanah strategy director Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Tun Mahathir earlier said his administration would not accommodate more than 30 ministries. — Bernama