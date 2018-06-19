Miguel announces North American ‘Ascension’ tour

Miguel will also be performing at festivals including Afropunk in Brooklyn, North Coast Music Festival in Chicago, and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 19 — On the heels of a spring tour, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Miguel has announced a North American tour in support of his latest album, War & Leisure.

The Los Angeles-born artist, who won a Grammy for Best R&B Song in 2013 with the single Adorn, released his fourth album, War & Leisure, in late 2017.

He’s now announced a 26-date tour in support of the album that will kick off on August 23 in Boston and hits cities throughout the US and Canada, wrapping up September 28 in Seattle.



On the way, he’ll perform at festivals including Afropunk in Brooklyn, North Coast Music Festival in Chicago, and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.



Miguel will be joined on “The Ascension Tour” by the Canadian R&B duo dvsn, which is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label.



General tickets will go on sale June 22 at 10am local time. Find details at www.officialmiguel.com.

Before that tour gets under way, Miguel has a number of other shows lined up, including appearances at Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, Neyo in Houston and at Austin City Limits Live. — AFP-Relaxnews