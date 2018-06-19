One dead, two hurt in express bus crash near Karak

An express bus ferrying 42 people crashed into a road divider near the Karak HIghway earlier today, leaving one dead and two seriously injured. — Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — A person died and two others were seriously injured after their express bus hurtled and crashed into a valley near the Karak Highway, Gombak earlier today.

It is believed the bus with 42 people on board may have crashed into a road divider before turning on its side.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Mohd Rizal Buang said rescue personnel received an emergency alert informing of a bus accident along KM33.3 of the Karak Highway at 6.34pm.

“The Selayang Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the scene and our initial report showed two of the victims trapped in the wreckage and another dead after the crash.

“Reinforcements from two other Fire and Rescue Departments, Bentong and Genting Highland are also assisting in the ongoing rescue operations,” he said.

MORE TO COME