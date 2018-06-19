Abdul Rahman Sulaiman to contest Umno supreme council seat

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Malaysian Council of Former Elected Representatives (Mubarak) deputy president Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sulaiman is among those contesting for a seat in Umno’s supreme council at the party election this June 30.

Abdul Rahman, 72, who is also contesting for the Parit Buntar Umno division’s top post, said he decided to make an active comeback into politics as he felt there was a need to revive the party image which had been marred in a war of perception by rival parties.

With more than six years of experience in helping revive the image of the government and the party through the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) following the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis, Abdul Rahman is confident he can make a positive contribution to the party.

Abdul Rahman said he also possessed over five decades of experience in journalism and its related fields, and was chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) from 2010 to 2016.

“For me, Umno, as the oldest and largest Malay and Muslim party in the country, must be revived, not only as a political party, but also a reputable institution, one that is respected and revered by all parties,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Umno Election Secretariat secretary-general Datuk Norazuwan Aziz said the final list of candidates for the Umno election would be known by tomorrow, upon the completion of a stringent screening process.

According to Norazuwan, 615 Umno members had nominated themselves to contest for various posts in the party. — Bernama