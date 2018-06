Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez is shown a red card by referee Damir Skomina during the Group H match against Japan at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Saransk June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

SARANSK, June 19 — Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez was the first player to be sent off in the tournament when he was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball in the World Cup Group H match against Japan today.

Shinji Kagawa slotted home the penalty to give Japan a 1-0 lead after six minutes. — Reuters