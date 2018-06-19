Nine nabbed in Johor over World Cup betting

Flags featuring the logo of the Fifa World Cup 2018 are seen outside Rostov Arena in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don May 13, 2018. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, June 19 — Johor police have detained nine individuals including a woman for allegedly involved in illegal betting of between RM100,000 and RM200,000 over the 2018 Fifa World Cup matches.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects, aged between 17 and 58, were picked up in an operation, dubbed “Op Soga”, in three raids from last Thursday until yesterday.

“Police also seized laptops, several note books with record of figures and football matches, a mobile phone, RM31,196 in cash and Singapore currency of S$1,052 during the raids,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Khalil said investigation revealed that the betting was believed to have been placed via www.ms88po.com, www.ag.ccbbet.com and www.ultra88.com.

The suspects were being investigated under Section 4(1) and Section 6(3) of the Betting Act 1953, he said.

Mohd Khalil also said the Johor police would continue to conduct intelligence, monitoring and operations to curb illegal betting activities until the end of the World Cup matches. — Bernama