Dramatic England World Cup win breaks 2018 TV record

England fans watch the team’s first match in the World Cup against Tunisia at Flat Iron Square in London June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 19 — England’s last-gasp win against Tunisia at the football World Cup was Britain’s most-watched television programme of 2018, attracting a peak audience of 18.3 million, according to the BBC today.

Yesterday evening’s game in Volgograd, which was decided by captain Harry Kane’s injury-time header, had a 69.2 per cent audience share at its peak, beating last month’s royal wedding.

Around three million requests were also made to stream it online, making it the highest ever live audience for an online BBC broadcast.

England won 2-1 and will next play Panama on Sunday. — AFP