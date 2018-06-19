Malaysia Airlines allows passengers to postpone flights to Osaka

Passengers are seen at Nijyo station in Kyoto, western Japan after train services were suspended because of an earthquake, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — In view of the recent earthquake in Osaka, Japan, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will allow passengers travelling from June 19 to 30 to postpone their travel between Kuala Lumpur and Kansai.

“Passengers travelling from June 19 until June 30, 2018, will be able to postpone their travels before July 15, 2018, subject to flight availability.

“Malaysia Airlines is also monitoring the situation and will be guided by the authorities on safety to travel into Kansai International Airport. Currently its flights to and from Kansai are operating as scheduled,” the airline said in a statement here, today.

For more information, passengers may call Malaysia Airlines’ call centre at 1-300-88-3000 (in Malaysia) or +603-7843 3000 (outside Malaysia).

According to media report, a 6.1 magnitude quake struck Osaka Prefecture in western Japan on Monday morning, killing four and injuring hundred others.

More than 370 people have been injured as a result of the powerful temblor and 334 houses have been damaged by the quake, the government said today. — Bernama