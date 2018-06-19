Express bus crashes into ditch, all 32 aboard injured, including driver

Thirty-two people were injured when an express bus driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch along KM24 of the Gerik-Jeli highway. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, June 19 — A total of 32 people were injured when an express bus driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch along KM24 of the Gerik-Jeli highway this afternoon.

Gerik Police District Chief superintendent Ismail Mat Isa said all the passengers, including an infant and the driver of the express bus, were injured in the 3pm incident.

“The bus was heading to Kuala Perlis from Terengganu. Initial investigations suggest the driver had lost control of the bus and crashed into the ditch,” he said in a statement via WhatsApp.

Ismail said the road leading to the scene comprised a slope with a bend.

The express bus rests on its side after crashing along KM24 of the Gerik-Jeli highway. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

Ismail said the bus driver sustained serious injuries to his head and was rushed to Gerik Hospital.

“We have yet to receive information on the number of passengers who had severe and minor injuries,” he said, adding that everyone has been sent to the hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.