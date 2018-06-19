James Masing denies suggesting RM31b in state reserves be used up

A newspaper had quoted Masing as saying at a recent PRS dinner that the state government should use up all the reserves over the next three years before the state election was held in 2021. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 19 — Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing today denied suggesting that the state government use up all the state’s reserves amounting to RM31 billion over the next three years.

“I didn’t suggest that we use all the reserves. I said some of the reserves. We are not that stupid to finish all our reserves which we have built over the years through prudent financial management,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said he had suggested that some of the reserves be used to provide water and electricity supplies and build roads in the rural areas.

He said there is no point keeping so much reserves if some of it is not used to provide development projects to the people, especially those in the rural areas.

“It is unfortunate that I was misquoted and it does make me look bad in the eyes of the people,” he said, referring to a front-page story in today’s edition of the Borneo Post.

The paper had quoted Masing as saying at a recent PRS dinner that the state government should use up all the reserves over the next three years before the state election was held in 2021.

Masing, however, admitted that “if anything were to happen to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) later on”, then Pakatan Harapan (PH) would use the reserves to “beautify” themselves, should they win in the state election.

“If they want to beautify themselves, then they have to look for their own sources of reserves,” he said.

Masing came under fire from PH and GPS component parties and in social media today after a report attributed to him was published in the Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, he defended his suggestion that the four state ruling parties disband and form a single multi-racial party, instead of forming GPS.

“My suggestion to have one single multi-racial party has no other intention or hidden agenda, but to ensure that we continue to administer Sarawak after 2021.

“If my suggestion is not suitable, then let us find a better one that works,” he said, adding that as a stakeholder, he stands to be corrected.

He was severely criticised by PRS allies and in the social media after he mooted the idea before the four parties exited Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) to form GPS.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) had rejected the idea while two other allies — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic (PDP) — had reserved their stands.

Masing, who is also the deputy chief minister, had in a memo to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg was for PRS, PBB, SUPP and PDP to form a single multi-racial party, not GPS.