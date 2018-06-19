Speed up search for Indira’s daughter, MCA tells Muhyiddin

In a statement, Datuk Heng Seai Kie also lauded Indira for showing bravery and strength through her exhausting ordeal. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

IPOH, June 19 — Wanita MCA urged Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today to expedite the process of finding M. Indira Gandhi’s daughter after spending nearly a decade apart.

Its chairman Datuk Heng Seai Kie said Muhyiddin should instruct the police to immediately locate Prasana Diksa, the Hindu mother’s nine-year-old daughter, and the girl’s father Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah who had taken the child as a baby.

“He has continued to show the proverbial third finger to the Ipoh High Court orders awarding custody to Indira Gandhi, the committal order against him for contempt of court, or the Federal Court’s decision to nullify the unilateral conversion,” Heng said in a statement today.

“No mother in their right mind can bear such separation, especially when her ex-husband mocks the rule of law owing to the police’s apparent nonchalance.”

This comes after Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran — who is also Indira’s lawyer — said that he would be urging Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun to expedite locating the child.

Muhammad Ridhuan took Prasana Diksa, 11 months old then, in 2009 shortly after converting to Islam. He converted his three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a years-long court battle, the Federal Court ruled last January that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

Heng pointed out that the police’s Special Branch unit had the ability to locate and apprehend Islamic State-linked terrorists, and should be able to detect Prasana and Ridhuan.

She stressed that it was close to a decade since Ridhuan took Prasana Diksa from the family home and disobeyed numerous court orders.

Heng said it was important for Muhyiddin to set aside all racial differences and preferences for the sake of humanity and compassion, despite the home minister’s previous declaration that he was a “Malay first and Malaysian second”.

She pointed out that Prasana had reached an age where she should be going to school, which should consequently put her in school records.

“At this age, surely Ridhuan has the common sense to send his daughter to school, or does he intend to emulate the Taliban and keep his daughter uneducated?” she questioned.

“Surely, there are dental or inoculation records of the child which the police can easily trace.”

Heng also lauded Indira for showing bravery and strength through her exhausting ordeal.

“In such adversity, when the authorities whom we are supposed to place trust in let us down, Indira has shown so much enduring strength,” Heng said.

“All other parents in similar predicaments must emulate her inner steel.”