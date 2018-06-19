Slow-moving traffic along major highways at 5pm

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Traffic flow at several major highways was reported to be slow-moving as at 5pm following the return of city residents to the federal capital after the Aidilfitri holidays.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic from the north, from Taiping to Jelapang, Gua Tempurung to Tapah and Bidor to Sungkai was heavy as more vehicles began entering the North-South Expressway.

“Traffic flow from the south to the federal capital was also slow at Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson and from Ayer Keroh to Jasin,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was reported slow but smooth at the Gombak toll plaza towards the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) as well as from Bentong toll plaza to Lentang.

Members of the public can obtain latest traffic information via toll free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and LLM at 1800-88-7752 or refer to their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama