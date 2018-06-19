Gobind confirms MACC checks on Finas

Gobind said the checks done on June 7 were looking into details of the supposed misuse of funds allocated to Finas by the government in 2017. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The communications and multimedia minister today confirmed that graft busters visited the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) headquarters two weeks ago in an investigation on the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo, also Puchong MP, said the checks done on June 7 were looking into details of the supposed misuse of funds allocated to Finas by the government in 2017.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be given the space to carry out investigations, adding that the parties involved should also offer their full cooperation to solve the investigations.

“I would like to stress the Communications and Multimedia Ministry will not tolerate or compromise with any form of corruption, leakages, or abuse of power by any agency or department under the ministry’s purview,” Gobind said in a statement today.

He said should the investigations reveal any form of abuse, rapid action must be carried out either through criminal prosecutions or internal reforms.

“If elements of corruption, leakages, and abuse of power exists in the creative industry, it can significantly weaken the spirit of healthy competition and paralyse the growth of the industry.

“Healthy competition is needed for to expand and develop the industry further,” he said.

Gobind said he hoped MACC’s detailed investigations will reveal any weaknesses in handling government allocations, in order to allow the ministry to come up with new ways to improve the corporation’s administration.