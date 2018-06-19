Former Pahang MB Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman dies

Former Pahang mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman died at his home in Kubang Buaya today. He was 79. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUANTAN, June 19 — Former Pahang mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman died at his home in Kubang Buaya here about 12.20pm today.

He was 79.

According to his eldest son Shamsol Rahman Abdul Rashid, 48, the former mentri besar had been bedridden for almost a month due to complications from kidney failure.

“He underwent kidney transplant in Guangzhou, China, 15 years ago and was in good health after the surgery until last April when he was hospitalised at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

“However, my father was discharged in mid-May and had since received follow-up treatments at home,” he told reporters when met at his house here.

Meanwhile, Shamsol Rahman’s brother-in-law, Hasbullah Omar, 40, said an ambulance was called after family members failed to wake up Abdul Rashid at 11.50am.

Hasbullah, who is married to Shamsol Rahman’s sister, Rashidatul Akmar, described Abdul Rashid as a caring father who took care of the family’s welfare of his family members and was a generous man.

“He was also a friendly and warm person,” he added.

Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah paid his last respects to the deceased at the latter's home.

Abdul Rashid held the post of Pahang mentri besar at the age of 43 from November 7, 1981 until May 4, 1982 before giving way to his successor, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He was active in Umno since 1957 and was elected as the Paya Besar assemblyman in 1974.

In 2011, he was awarded the Pahang Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award.

Abdul Rashid is survived by seven children and 11 grandchildren.

His remains will be buried next to his wife, Puan Sri Shamsiah Razali, who died of cancer about three years ago, at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cemetery in Pekan after Asar prayer today. — Bernama

Editor's Note: In an earlier version of this story, we inadvertently used a photograph of former Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman. We apologise to our readers and Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman for the mistake.