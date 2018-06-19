Slash details new ‘Living the Dream’ LP and tour

Slash's (centre) new album 'Living the Dream' will be released September 21. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 19 — Slash has revealed the title and release date for his third solo album featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, while also announcing a North American tour in support of the LP.

News of a forthcoming studio album by Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators was first announced in March, when the group’s members — Slash (guitar), Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass & vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar & vocals) — were revealed to be in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette.



“I’m excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it’s got some cool songs and it’s got a great live feel,” Slash said in a statement that also teased a North American tour.

Now, the group has revealed the title of the LP — Living the Dream — along with a release date of September 21, and announced details of a 20-date North American tour that kicks off September 13.

Those dates are as follows:



September

13 - The Whiskey A Go Go @ Los Angeles, CA

15 - The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ

16 - Kaaboo Del Mar @ Del Mar, CA

18 - The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Fillmore @ Denver, CO

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville @ Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar @ Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs @ Austin, TX

26 - House of Blues @ Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life @ Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort @ New Buffalo, MI



October

1 - Wellmont Theatre @ Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore @ Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama @ Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport @ New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun @ Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount @ Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory @ Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues @ Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival @ Sacramento, CA

Artist pre-sale starts today at 10am local time for each tour stop; use the password SLASH18 at www.slashonline.com.

Slash’s tour dates with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will come in the midst of Smash’s Not in This Lifetime... tour with Guns N’ Roses, which is taking the band through Europe this summer, followed by dates in Asia in the fall. — AFP-Relaxnews