PPBM vows disciplinary action over Ramadan bazaar scandal

Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives at Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya to lodge a report about the Ramadan bazaar controversy on June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — Any member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) found guilty of abuse of power and malpractice in the so-called Ramadan Bazaar scandal in Kuala Lumpur will be subjected to disciplinary action by the party, said PPBM Youth Integrity Bureau chief Muhammad Faiz Na’aman.

The party would not compromise in the matter of any of its members being involved in the scandal, he said to reporters outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here after lodging a report on the matter.

“PPBM views seriously any attempt by its members to use political positions to secure business tenders for the purpose of welfare in the personal interest. The report lodged with the MACC is expected to complement the investigation into finding out who is involved and who the mastermind is.

“I hope the authorities can conduct the investigation in a transparent, fair and decisive manner. If our members are involved in this scandal, disciplinary action (against them) will be taken immediately,” he said.

Yesterday, PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had also urged the MACC and the police to conduct a thorough investigation so that those responsible could be duly dealt with.

Bukit Bintang PPBM Youth chief Mohd Noorhisyam Abdul Karim also lodged a police report on the matter to clear his name over the allegations.

A portal recently alleged that Mohd Noorhisyam had misused his political connections to secure 80 bazaar lots in Jalan Masjid India from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for RM6,238.40, and allegedly rented them out for as high as RM5,000 per lot through middlemen.

Following the exposure, Muhammad Faiz, who is also a PPBM Supreme Council member, lodged a police report on June 14.

The name of Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun of the DAP was also mentioned with regard to the matter but Fong clarified that he had only issued a support letter to Mohd Noorhisyam and that he had insisted that except for the charges imposed by DBKL, no one else should get rental fees from the traders. — Bernama