New Thai Sunsilk ad breaks transgender stereotype (VIDEO)

A scene from the short film, ‘Hair Talk’. — Screenshot courtesy of YouTube/ Sunsilk 'Hair Talk' - J. Walter Thompson Bangkok

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Although Thailand’s transgender or katoey community is visibly thriving, stereotypes and prejudices persist.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, shampoo brand Sunsilk is spotlighting the issue in a new ad campaign that is the talk of the town in Thailand.

Inspired by Rock Kwanlada’s story, it is told from the point of view of her hair. From the time when she was a he.

Kwanlada first made headlines when she became the first runner-up for Miss Tiffany Universe 2017, the Thai transgender beauty pageant

Titled Hair Talk, the short film, details her journey of becoming a woman with the length of his/her hair acting as milestones in the journey.

The 20-year-old model and beauty queen also starred in the spot, which set in motion a nationwide conversation surrounding gender stereotypes in Thailand.

The film, conceptualised by J. Walter Thompson, may highlight the personal story of Kwanlada but it is a story others can empathise with.

According to J. Walter Thompson Asia Pacific’s YouTube channel, the ad garnered 2.5 million organic views within the first 48 hours.