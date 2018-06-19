Time to beat Singapore, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks at the launch of MaGIC’s Global Accelerator Programme in Cyberjaya June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Azuniddun Ghazali

CYBERJAYA, June 19 — It was time Malaysia beat Singapore at its own game and gave the island nation healthy economic competition, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Speaking to entrepreneurs at the launch of the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre’s (MaGIC) second cohort Global Accelerator Programme today, Lim noted that Malaysians and the government needed a can-do spirit to excel against its southern neighbour.

“Talking about this government, we need a can-do spirit. Why talk about Singapore? We can do it, beat Singapore at their own game. Singapore also use many of our people what... isn’t it? Penang has beaten them many times,” said Lim.

The former Penang chief minister also cynically acknowledged the island nation’s forte when it came to marketing.

“They are very good in marketing. (They claim) chicken rice is theirs lah... if we aren’t careful ‘char kuey teow’ also they claim theirs, even though [the] best food is in Penang. Malaysia can be identified by quality.

“We are led by [a] young government, but also by oldest prime minister in the world. That is quality,” Lim said to a ripple of laughter and applause from the audience.