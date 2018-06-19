Pensioner loses RM288,000 in Macau Scam

Batu Pahat District Police chief ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said the 62-year-old man lost his money when he made payment transactions to four accounts belonging to the syndicate, purportedly for bail and legal fees. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, June 19 — A government pensioner lost about RM288,000 after being duped by a Macau Scam syndicate in May.

Batu Pahat District Police chief ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said the 62-year-old man lost his money when he made payment transactions to four accounts belonging to the syndicate, purportedly for bail and legal fees.

“The victim, a retired medical assistant in the state health department lodged a report on Saturday claiming that he received a telephone call on May 17 from a man who introduced himself as a customs officer from Alor Setar, Kedah.

“The man told the victim that he had committed an offence by smuggling an iPad from Thailand. As such, the Customs Department in Alor Setar, had issued a warrant for his arrest, for failing to pay the goods and services tax (GST) on the iPad,” said Abdul Wahib in a statement today.

He said the victim was then contacted by two women and a man claiming to be inspectors and a sergeant from Alor Setar, who could help settle the matter.

He said one of the women ordered the victim to reveal details about his bank accounts which contained more than RM200,000, which was the victim’s pension, and to transfer the total to just one of the accounts.

Abdul Wahib said that the woman then asked the victim to complete the payment totalling RM54,000 into four separate bank accounts between May 21 and June 2.

He said the victim went to a bank on Saturday to check his account balance and found only a few dollars left.

“The police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. They are looking for two men and two women.

“The police are also tracking four bank account holders, all men, under whose names the victim had deposited the money,” he said.

Abdul Wahib advised the public to check with the police or banks to avoid being cheated. — Bernama