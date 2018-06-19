Bilateral ties among topics discussed with Guan Eng, says Australian envoy

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The depth of the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Australia was among the topics discussed during a meeting between Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Australian Ambassador to Malaysia Andrew Goledzinowski here today.

Both officials also identified areas of potential collaboration between the Finance Ministry (MoF) and the Australian government in areas of mutual interest including structural reform and fiscal management.

“We look forward to continuing our close and productive relationship with the MoF as it implements its important priorities, including through a potential senior officials’ policy dialogue,” Goledzinowski said in a statement today.

Goledzinowski today met with Lim and alumni of Monash University in Melbourne.

Australia first established a diplomatic presence in Kuala Lumpur in 1955.

Both countries shared a longstanding partnership economic policy, reform and trade, including regular secondments and exchanges between agencies with responsibility for financial sector regulation, taxation, competition and anti-corruption.

The relationship is anchored by close defence and security cooperation, as well as strong people-to-people links through education, business, migration and tourism.

In 2015, the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership, reflecting the enduring nature of Australia-Malaysia bilateral ties. — Bernama