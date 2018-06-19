Pemantau Baru Malaysia to hold rally to defend Malay special rights and Islamic institutions

Pemantau Malaysia Baru president, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, speaks at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 19, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

AMPANG, June 19 — Pemantau Baru Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), today said a rally will be held at the Masjid Negara main porch after Friday prayers this week to uphold the special rights of the Malay community, and defend the country’s Islamic institutions and the Malay Rulers from being insulted.

Its president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said the rally expects to see around 2,000 supporters at the gathering.

“So far, we have around 100 Muslim and non-Muslim NGOs supporting us for this rally, and we hope to get more by the end of the week.

“We want those who are angry with the current situation to come out and rally. Your attendance is what counts. You can cover your face, as long as you show up,” he said.

Lokman said those looking to attend should dress in black, with a yellow armband in support of the Malay Rulers.

“We plan to have such rallies across the country, starting with the National Mosque, where we will then move to state mosques like a Pemantau roadshow,” he said.

Lokman said he was in the process of informing police about the rally, citing no need for a permit as allowed in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

However, clarifications by Malay Mail revealed a notice needs to be served to the district police chief, in this case the Dang Wangi OCPD, a minimum of 10 days prior to the gathering.

Lokman then explained the rally was an expression of the NGO’s unhappiness towards the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s stance on several subjects, including the supposed lack of action taken against several online posts deemed insulting to the royal family.

“A police report against Kadir Jasin and blogger Hishamuddin Rais was made, for clearly insulting and belittling the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the institution of Malay Rulers.

“Based on the principle of the ‘rule of law’, we ask for police to take the action against these two, including charging them for offences under the Sedition Act 1948,” he said at a press conference which included several other NGO representatives, including Pertubuhan Jaringan Melayu Malaysua president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah.

Lokman said another grievance that triggered the rally was the position of PH, which he claimed was stalling the development and opportunities to preach the teachings of Islam with the suggestion to close or disband the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

He also claimed the PH government had cut spending allocations for religious school teachers, and funds meant for the upgrading of several mosques in Penang.

“The new government has to take these two issues seriously and going by the foundation of practising the ‘rule of law’, we hope they keep their promises and role in upholding the Islamic institutions in the country according to the Federal Constitution,” he added.