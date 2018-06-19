Two men killed in Malmo shooting, say Swedish police

Police technicians examine the car which people who were injured were travelling in, after a shooting in southern Malmo, Sweden September 25, 2016. — TT News Agency/Emil Langvad picture via Reuters

STOCKHOLM, June 19 — Two men were killed and others wounded in a shooting in the coastal city of Malmo in southern Sweden last night, police said.

The two, aged 18 and 29, came into hospital with four other injured men after the shooting but died overnight, police said in a statement this morning.

There were no indications the incident was related to terrorism, and the police had made no arrests, said force spokeswoman Maya Forstenius.

“We are treating this as an isolated event that is confined to these injured persons,” she added. — Reuters