China stocks plunge to two-year low on tariff threat; yuan sinks

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 19 — China’s benchmark equity gauge tumbled to a two-year low and the yuan weakened as a worsening trade dispute with the US spurred panic selling. Bonds gained.

The Shanghai Composite Index plummeted almost 5 per cent in intraday trading before paring losses, while a gauge of technology shares sank the most in two years. China’s currency fell to a five-month low against the dollar and the 10 year-yield on government debt dropped two basis points.

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on another US$200 billion (RM801 billion) in Chinese imports, prompting Beijing said it would take “strong” countermeasures if new levies are issued. The latest threat from Trump comes before the first wave of 25 per cent import tariffs takes effect on July 6. Those are aimed at President Xi Jinping’s Made in China 2025 plan that seeks to develop sophisticated manufacturing capabilities.

“It is truly a bloodbath,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at CMC Markets Singapore Pte. “Things may turn more sour should China retaliate.”

About 1,000 stocks tumbled by the daily 10 per cent limit on mainland Chinese bourses as the Shanghai Composite Index fell 3.8 per cent, closing below the key 3,000 level for the first time since September 2016.

Guotai Junan Securities Co. paced losses by brokerages, while Apple Inc. supplier BOE Technology Group Co. slumped almost 9 per cent. The ChiNext gauge of tech shares retreated 5.8 per cent. ZTE Corp.’s Hong Kong shares sank as much as 27 per cent after US lawmakers passed legislation to restore penalties on the company. The Hang Seng Index declined 2.8 per cent.

The ratcheting up of tensions is a blow to sentiment in China’s struggling US$7.2 trillion equity market, where turnover has been dwindling on concern the trade dispute will hurt the country’s already-slowing economy. The high-tech investing themes being challenged were some of the hottest plays last year.

“Investors are worried the US may impose further restrictions on Chinese tech and Internet products and cause greater uncertainty for the domestic economy,” said Zhang Gang, Shanghai-based strategist with Central China Securities Co. “The Shanghai Composite is unlikely to bottom out any time soon.”

Today’s losses take the Shanghai gauge’s decline from its January high to 18 per cent, approaching the 20 per cent threshold that marks the start of a bear market. At 14 times earnings, the index hasn’t been this cheap for two years, while the measure has fallen to its lowest level relative to the MSCI All-Country World Index since 2014.

“If the tariffs are implemented, the selloff in stocks will get worse in the coming month and China will have to slow the opening of the financial industry, the push to internationalise the yuan and also the drive to tighten financial regulations,” said Ken Peng, an investment strategist at Citi Private Bank in Hong Kong. — Bloomberg