Jay-Z is president of Puma’s basketball division

NEW YORK, June 19 — Jay-Z has been unveiled as Puma’s latest celebrity recruit.

The multitalented rapper, producer and entrepreneur has joined the sportswear giant as president of basketball operations, reports WWD. The star will reportedly be involved in everything from signing players to the brand, to designing products and fine tuning the aesthetic development of the brand’s basketball division, which was officially relaunched this week.

The appointment is the latest in a series of big name scoops for Puma, which has often turned to Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation when in need of star power. Artists such as Rihanna, Yo Gotti and Big Sean — all of whom are represented by Roc Nation — have all teamed up with the athletic brand in some capacity recently, with Rihanna even landing the role of ‘Creative Director.’ Additional high-profile ambassadors signed by the brand over the past few years include Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Cara Delevingne.

The news comes at a busy time for Jay-Z, who is currently in the middle of his “On The Run II” tour with his superstar wife Beyonce. The duo dropped a surprise collaborative album, Everything Is Love, earlier this month. — AFP-Relaxnews