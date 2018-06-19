Man jailed for stealing lozenges, chocs from hospital convenience store

The unemployed man who stole a variety of throat lozenges and chocolates from a convenience store at Kuala Lumpur Hospital was sentenced to three weeks’ jail today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — An unemployed man who stole a variety of throat lozenges and chocolates from a convenience store at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) was sentenced to three weeks’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the sentence on Nor Zaidi Nong, 45, after he pleaded guilty to stealing 15 packets of Strepsils, 16 packets of Fisherman’s Friend lozenges and 41 packets of chocolates worth RM304, from Hospimart Shoppe Sdn Bhd.

The offence was committed at Hospimart Shoppe on the lower ground level of the old HKL building, at 7.44am on June 18.

Nor Zaidi was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and liable to a fine, if convicted.

The court ordered the accused to serve sentence from the date of his arrest on June 18.

Earlier Nor Zaidi who was unrepresented apologised for his actions and pleaded for a lighter sentence, but deputy public prosecutor K. Vasugi urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a lesson to the accused. — Bernama