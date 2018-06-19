Anwar, Dr Wan Azizah urge support for new Selangor MB

New Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari poses for a photo after the swearing-in ceremony at the Alam Shah Palace in Klang June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — PKR leaders Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail rallied today behind the appointment of Amirudin Shari as the new Selangor mentri besar that was criticised by a party member.

PKR de facto leader Anwar tweeted that the issue could be resolved amicably within Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Please support AmirMB as representative of PH,” Anwar tweeted.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is PKR president, told The Star that Selangor has been waiting for a new mentri besar after incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was appointed Economic Affairs Minister.

“Because I think we have waited for some time and I think the former mentri besar cannot handle being a minister as well as a mentri besar, even though he is sad to leave.

“So let it run smoothly and properly,” she was quoted as saying.

Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad claimed today that he was the candidate chosen by PH to replace Azmin.

After Amirudin was sworn in as Selangor mentri besar this morning, Azmin claimed that PH had reached a consensus on the appointment of the Sungai Tua assemblyman as MB.