Louis the Child’s advice to upcoming Malaysian artists: Don’t fear failure

Hauldren's (left) and Kennett's faith in their music has paid off over the last couple of years. — Picture courtesy of Toyota Good Vibes Festival

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Six years ago Louis the Child’s Frederic Kennett, 20, and Robert Hauldren, 21, were still creating music on their beds while juggling studies and performing at school festivals to a crowd of 50 people.

They never really cared whether the people loved or hated their music but what kept them going on was their belief that their music will be great one day.

Several phone calls and Skype sessions were involved during a fine-tuning of a track, sometimes as early as 6am and at times as late as 3am.

The belief they had in their songs paid off handsomely for the duo.

These days, the future bass and EDM band could be seen performing at sold out festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra Music Festival, Moonrise and many more.

Kennett said if there’s one advice he has for upcoming Malaysian artists who would like to follow their footsteps is to not fear failure and have belief in your music.

“No matter how small or big you are, just stay true to your music.

“Do not fear failure because it happens. Just believe in whatever you have worked on and trust me, it will pay off one day,” Kennett told Malay Mail during a phone interview.

He stressed that success does not happen overnight, rather a way to signify all the years of hard work.

“We work on music every single day, it doesn’t just happen out of the blue.

“We work really hard on the stuff we have produced, I can’t tell how many hours exactly a week but at least 16 hours of our day are spent making music,” he added.

Not many youngsters can lay proud with a resume like the duo and three years ago, their first hit It's Strange earned 10 million SoundCloud plays even being labelled as “a song that will make my life awesome” by pop star Taylor Swift.

“This short yet amazing journey has been really cool. We’ve always felt that music is the best thing we could have done with our lives,” Hauldren said.

He said young Malaysian artists should not constantly worry about their age because it will affect them in the long run.

“Do not worry about your age, when you are young you just have to pursue it, see where it leaves you at.

“We never really made our age the forefront of what we’re doing, because giving the people a good track is our main reason as an artist,” he said.

He added: “Fame comes secondary and with the internet you can reach out to millions, and again — just stay true to your music.”

Once things took off, it has never slowed down and next up for the duo is Good Vibes Festival 2018.

“We’ve never been to Malaysia yet so we’re really keen on seeing what the country has to offer.

“If there’s one thing about Asia that we know is that the crowds are really responsive. We’re definitely excited and will give Malaysia all we got,” Hauldren said.