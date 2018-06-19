KL shares down at mid-afternoon

Losses in heavyweights remains a drag on Bursa Malaysia. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon today as losses in heavyweights continued to weigh on the local stock market.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 14.96 points to 1,728.47 from Monday's close of 1,743.43.

The index opened 5.23 points weaker at 1,738.20.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers by 594 to 232, while 337 counters remained unchanged, 746 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.50 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion.

For heavyweights, Maybank trimmed 20 sen to RM9.35, Public Bank slid 28 sen to RM23.72, MISC eased 18 sen to RM5.85, Axiata was four sen lower at RM4.37 and Digi shed nine sen to RM4.38.

Among actives, MyEG rose 3.5 sen to RM1.00, Nexgram perked half-a-sen to four sen, Kretam gained one sen to 47 sen while Sapura Energy slipped 2.5 sen to 60.5 sen and Nova MSC was flat at 13.5 sen.

United Plantations led the top losers list by erasing 66 sen to RM27.22, Panasonic Manufacturing went down 54 sen to RM37.84 while Petronas Dagangan, Hong Leong Financial and Ajinomoto dropped 36 sen each to RM24.64, RM18.46 and RM22.10, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 92.94 points to 12,173.64, the FBMT100 Index slid 88.97 points to 11,963.12, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 85.82 points to 12,239.63, the FBM Ace Index was 88.43 points lower at 5,231.95 and the FBM70 was 54.64 points higher at 14,689.03.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 155.25 points to 17,216.41, the Industrial Index retreated 32.50 points to 3,120.20 while the Plantation Index eased 7.56 points to 7,664.18. — Bernama