The Ministry of Finance said Tabung Harapan Malaysia has received RM88,365,035.07 as at 3pm today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia’s collection has increased by more than RM13 million in just one day.

The Ministry of Finance said the crowd-funded effort to cover the country’s debts has received RM88,365,035.07 as at 3pm today — up from RM75,096,295.04 yesterday.