AG Tommy Thomas meets Altantuya’s dad

Setev Shaariibuu (centre) and his lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh (right), arrive at the Attorney General’s Chambers to meet with Attorney General Tommy Thomas in Putrajaya June 19, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — Setev Shaariibuu, the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya, is in town today to meet with Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas at the latter’s office office today.

Shaariibuu arrived at around 2.30pm, accompanied by lawyers Sangeeth Kaur and Ramkarpal Singh, who is also the Bukit Gelugor MP.

The Mongolian is said to be meeting Thomas to resurrect his late daughter’s murder case.

Ramkarpal has voiced his hope for the government to conduct a royal commission of inquiry over the issue.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Muhamad Fuzi Harun said last month the police have not found any grounds to reopen the case.

Altantuya was 28 when she was believed to be shot dead before her body was blown up by explosives in 2006 at a secondary forest near the Subang Dam in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam.

The two cops involved in her murder, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were convicted of the murder in 2009 and were sentenced to death.

The Court of Appeal overturned the sentence in 2013 but the prosecution’s appeal was upheld by the Federal Court.

Since then, Sirul has fled to Australia where he was detained by the immigration authorities there after Interpol issued a red notice on him.