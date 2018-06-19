Institutional Reforms Committee submits seven immediate proposals

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan speaks to reporters after a meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 19, 2018. — Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC) has submitted seven recommendations for immediate institutional reform to the Council of Eminent Persons.

However, the IRC did not disclose the nature of the recommendations submitted to the Council as the final report, including the total sum of recommendations presented, would only be known on July 15.

National Human Rights Society (Hakam) president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan said the recommendations submitted to the Council in the final report next month will be separated into three categories — immediate, mid-term and long-term.

“It is not a lot of time, but we have key recommendations which we will put forward that are going to make a difference in the country.

“Our priority agenda remains the same, that is zero tolerance for corruption and appointing the right people to key positions,” Ambiga told reporters at Ilham Tower here after meeting the Council.

Ambiga said the IRC was currently looking into revamping the structure of judiciary appointments; limiting the concentration of executive power on a single individual; abolition of oppressive legislation, namely the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012; reform in enforcement and government agencies; parliamentary reforms; and vetting processes for key public appointments with the aim of achieving a corruption-free society.

Retired Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said once Malaysia becomes an efficient society with integrity, a good environment for business and investment opportunities will open up.

“Corruption has been so embedded and endemic on all levels in the country. Malaysians deserve zero corruption in society and it is our job to clear up,” he said.

The IRC also commended Malaysians living locally and overseas for their overwhelming suggestions to the committee on institutional reforms.

“Our job has been made much easier because of the positivity of Malaysians that have gotten in touch with us with research that has been excellently presented.

“All of them have given us good ideas in the form of thousands of recommendations and it clearly shows we all want to move forward from this dire situation we currently face,” Mah said.

The IRC, which falls under the Council of Eminent Persons, comprises retired Court of Appeal judges Datuk KC Vohrah, Mah, Ambiga, National Patriots Association president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji, and constitutional law expert Prof Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi.